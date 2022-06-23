Winchester School celebrates Yoga Day

Aurangabad, June 23: International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Winchester International English School. Shaikh Arman of Grade IV explained history and importance of Yoga to the students. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan gave a brief account of the Day celebrated on June 21 every year following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated from India. Students of higher classes gathered in the turf ground of the school. Physical education instructor Muddasir Wahab practiced following Yoga Asanas with students: Sukhasana, Gomukhasana, Bhujangasana, Vakrsana, Parighasana and Dhanurasana.