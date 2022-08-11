Winchester students organise rally

Aurangabad, August 11: Winchester International English School principal Dr Afsar Khan flagged off a rally organised by the school students to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Abrar Osman Khan and Mustafa Riyaz Qureshi were the flag bearers. The rally was headed by the school band and girls from grade VII to X were demonstrating skills of Lezhim. Other students in the form of pairs followed the girls.

More than 500 students of grade 1 to 10 took part in the rally. Each student was holding two tricolour flags. Students were chanting slogans Bhart Mata Ki Jai and Freedom is a priceless gem – try to preserve it. The rally went in all the areas of Jatwada Road including, Saeeda Colony and Sara Vaibhav Colony.