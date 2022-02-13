Wine shop manager threatened for ransom

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The Mukundwadi police arrested a man posing as a leader of Maharashtra Samajseva Party and threatening a beer shop manager for ransom and to lodge false complaints in state excise department. The accused has been identified as Dilip Ramdas Chabukswar (48, Brijwadi), informed PI Brahma Giri.

Police said, Mahendra Kamalnarayan Jaiswal runs a wine shop named Gajanan Wine Mart at API Corner on Jalna Road for the past two years and Govind Radhesham Jaiswal (34, Gokulnagar, Jadhawadi) is the manager of the shop.

Few days back, Chabukswar demanded Rs 25,000 to the manager or he will lodged false complaints against the wine shop with the state excise department and also threatened to initiate a hunger strike. Jaiswal was afraid of his threat and decided to give him Rs 18,000. On February 10, he gave Chabukswar Rs 10,000 and asked him to take the complaint back. Later, he demanded the remaining Rs 8,000.

However, Govind Jaiswal informed about it to Mukundwadi police station.

PI Giri, PSI Balasaheb Aher, head constable Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Manohar Geete, Santosh Bhanuse, Ganesh Wagh, Sham Aade, Sudhakr Patil laid a trap and arrested at API Corner and arrested Chabukswar while accepting a ransom of Rs 8,000. The police have seized a total of Rs 13,500 from him.