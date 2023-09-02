Winners of WGS Founder's Cup feted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 7th Founder's Cup Open Interschool U-17 Basketball, Badminton, and Invitational Cricket Tournament was organised at the Wockhardt Global School recently. The head of the school and principal inaugurated the newly opened cricket and football ground, as well as the track playground.

A total of 15 schools participated, comprising 13 schools in boys' basketball tournament, nine in girls' basketball, 12 schools in boys' badminton, eight in girls' badminton, and seven in cricket.

Chief guest and director of AEVPM Women’s College of Bachelor of Computer Application Dr Kejall Bharsakale was welcomed by principal Uma Mohandas for the prize distribution ceremony.

In cricket, Dhruv Dekhane (highest wicket taker, Cambridge School), Rabmeet Sodhi (highest run scorer, Nath Valley School NVS), Atharva Totala (Man of the Match, Cambridge School) were awarded. NVS was the runner-up and Cambridge School emerged as the winner.

In badminton, NVS secured the runner-up position for boys, and Woodridge High School claimed the same position for girls. Cambridge dominated badminton by securing the first position and trophy in both boys and girls categories.

Mridul Khemka and Vidi Salunke from NVS achieved the title of the highest scorer among boys and girls, respectively. Soham Kolhe (NVS) was honoured with the fair play award. In basketball, Podar International School (CBSE) and Woodridge HS secured the runner-up positions for boys and girls, respectively. NVS clinched the first position in both basketball boys and girls matches.