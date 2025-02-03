Winter session exam of Artists & sportsmen beginning on Feb 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the winter session examinations of those artists and sportsmen beginning on February 5.

It may be noted that the university already held the UG and PG examinations of the winter session from November to January.

However, there were some students who could not attempt it as they were busy in the Avishkar Festival, Western Zone Inter-University Sports Tournament and National Service Scheme camp.

Those students of UG and PG who have applied for the examination in the given format will be able to take the examinations of the October-November 2024 session.

The candidates who participate in the inter-university, national and international level sports tournaments and NSS campus will be allotted a centre at their own college.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said that the expert teachers of the subjects from the respective centre would evaluate the answer books of the candidates.

“The mark sheets and evaluated answer sheets should be submitted to the concerned department, Examination and Evaluation Department within five days of the examination,” she added.