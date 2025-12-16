Woman accused of stealing Rs 49,000 while visiting to offer condolences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A woman has alleged that her friend, who visited her home to offer condolences following the accidental death of her son, stole Rs 49,000 in cash and fled. A theft case has been registered at the Harsul police station in this connection.

According to the complaint, Vandana Jadhav (40), a resident of Jadhavwadi, lost her son in an accident a few days ago. On December 3, her friend Jyoti Bankar visited her home around 3.30 pm to console her and stayed there until about 9.30 pm. During this time, Jyoti noticed Rs 49,000 in cash kept in a container inside the house and suggested securing the money with a rubber band. She reportedly tied the cash herself.

While Vandana was busy with other household work, Jyoti allegedly left the house suddenly. Later, when the container was checked, the cash was found missing. Despite repeated attempts to contact her, there was no response. Jyoti had also allegedly promised to return the money by December 15, but failed to do so.

Following this, a complaint was lodged, and a case was registered on the instructions of police inspector Swati Kedar.