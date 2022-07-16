Woman bitten by snake brings snake to hospital

Aurangabad, July 16:

Chaos created at District Civil Hospital (DCH) when a woman bitten by a snake brought that snake to the hospital with her. The doctors after giving first aid to the woman referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed the hospital administration. The incident occurred four days back came to the fore on Saturday. The photos regarding this incident went viral on social media.

The woman was bitten by a snake. She caught the snake and put it in a glass bottle. Later, with the help of her relatives came to DCH at Chikalthana along with the snake. Chaos prevailed in the hospital after see the snake. The patient was referred to GMCH. Many people from rural areas caught the snake and bright it to the hospital, informed additional civil surgeon Padmaja Saraf.