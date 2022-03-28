Woman commits suicide after six months of marriage

Aurangabad, March 28:

A 21-year-old woman having an inter-caste marriage committed suicide after six months of the marriage at Shivajinagar by jumping in front of a train on Monday morning.

Jawaharnagar police on receiving the information rushed the woman to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered, informed PI Santosh Patil.

Police said, Smita Ganesh Mhaske (21, Kabranagar, Garkheda) had an inter-caste marriage with Ganesh Mhaske (23). She was living with her husband and in-laws in Kabranagar. On Sunday night, there was a severe quarrel between the husband and the wife. Smita left the home after dinner. Her family members searched for her everywhere but she was not found. On Monday, the police received the information that a woman had jumped in front of the train. The police called her family members and they identified her. The body was given to the relatives after the post mortem. The reason for suicide was not known while PSI Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.