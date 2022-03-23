Woman commits suicide in Khodegaon

Aurangabad, March 23:

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself on a mango tree in her farm at Khodegaon near Kachner in Aurangabad tehsil. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi alias Pallavi Madhukar Veer (35).

The villagers took her to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station. Under the guidance of PI Devidas Gaat, Beat Jamadar Prakash Shinde and Dnyaneshwar Kargale are investigating the case.