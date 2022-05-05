Woman commits suicide over family dispute

Aurangabad, May 5:

A 20 years old woman hanged herself at Ranjangaon area on Wednesday over family dispute. The deceased has been identified as Gayatri Sunil Sitar.

Sunil and Gayatri were living in a rented house in Ranjangaon. Both of them used to quarrel frequently over petty reasons. A few days back he took Gayatri to his mother’s house near Laxmimata Mandir in Ranjangaon area and were staying there since then. On Wednesday afternoon, the couple had a severe fight and later Sunil went out of home. Meanwhile, Gayatri locked the door from inside and hanged herself. At around 5 pm, Sunil came home and knocked the door, but there was no response from Gayatri for a long time. Hence, he with the help of the relatives and neighbours broke the door. They found that Gayatri was laying unconscious on the ground. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot. Gayatri was taken to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI M R Ghunawat is further investigating the case.