Woman crushed to death after tractor hits moped

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 31-year-old woman was crushed to death after she fell from a moped and came under the rear wheels of a tractor trolly at A S Club Chowk on Dhule-Solapur Highway on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jaishri Lahu Bhad (Pangri, Beed) while rider Suhas Supekar (Samarthnagar, Cidco-Mahanagar-1) sustained minor injuries.

According to details, Jaishri Bhad came to the city from Beed to undergo a fruit processing project training being offered at Krishi Vidnyan Kendra on Paithan Road under the District Industries Centre.

Jaishri was going with Suhas Supekar on his moped (MMH-23-AV-3351) towards the training centre.

When they crossed A S Club Chowk flyover through Dhule-Solapur Mahamarg at 10.30 am, a speeding tractor with two trolleys hit the moped from the rear. Jaishri who was a pillion rider fell from it. As her head came under the rear wheels of the tractor, she was killed on the spot.

Police inspector of Traffic Branch Saching Ingole, PSI Manoj Ghodke, PSI of M Waluj Ganesh Giri and other police personnel reached the spot.

Injured Supekar and the woman were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital. Police shifted the vehicles involved in the accident to the police station. A case of accidental death was registered. PSI Giri is on the case.