Woman crushed to death under tanker

Aurangabad, May 24:

A woman riding pillion died on the spot after the motorcycle on which she was riding was hit by a tanker transporting cooking gas from behind, near Bhendala Village, on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway. The accident took place on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Sumanbai Bapu Kasbe (60).

Bapu Kasbe and Sumanbai Kasbe from Galnimb village (in Newasa tehsil) of Ahmednagar district was going to see a relative in Bhendala on motorcycle (MH 17 DE 8656). While they were taking a turn towards Bhendala village (on May 23 at 7 pm), the speeding tanker (bearing number MH 43 BG 2419) severely hit the two-wheeler from behind. The impact of dash was so severe that Sumanbai was pulled under the tyres of tanker and crushed to death, while the rider Bapu Kasbe sustained injuries.

Tension prevailed at the accident spot for sometime. However, the police intervened and pacified the angry mob. The tanker has been confiscated by the Gangapur police station. Acting upon the complaint of Bapu Kasbe, the police has registered an offence against the tanker driver. Further investigation is on by police.