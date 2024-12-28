Woman, daughter die by suicide over family dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman, Sarita Rahul Ubale, and her four-year-old daughter, Arpita, died by suicide on Saturday afternoon by jumping into a well in Varkhed village, Gangapur taluka. The tragedy reportedly followed a heated argument with family members earlier in the day.

The Ubale family resides in Plot No. 24 in Varkhed village. Sarita left her house with her daughter around 9 a.m. after a quarrel with her in-laws. When they didn’t return, family members started searching for them. By 3 p.m., both were found floating in a well on the farm of Karbhari Ubale, a local farmer.

Emergency responders, including Shubham Waghmare, Akash Salve, Chetan Pandit, and Rahul Rajput, rushed to the scene and retrieved the unconscious mother and daughter. They were taken to Gangapur Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Tension at the Hospital

The incident caused unrest at the hospital as Sarita’s family demanded legal action against her in-laws, accusing them of harassment. Gangapur PI Kumar Singh Rathod intervened, assuring Sarita’s family that strict action would be taken against those responsible. This calmed the situation, and post-mortem procedures were carried out. Sarita leaves behind her husband, in-laws, two brothers-in-law, and a nine-year-old daughter. Shillegaon police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.