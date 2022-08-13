Woman defamed by posting obscene images on Instagram

Case registered against another women

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against a woman accused of defaming a 25-year-old woman running a beauty parlor by posting obscene photos and text on her Instagram account.

According to police, the woman Simran (name changed) lives in the Waluj area and runs a beauty parlour. Simran has an Instagram account and has uploaded a few of her photos on her account. A few days ago, her friends informed her that someone has posted her obsence photos and content on her insta account. When she logged in her account, she noticed that someone had created her fake profile and used it to defame her.

She then lodged a complaint with the cyber police. During investigation, the police traced the mobile phone used for posting the content. They also found out that the mobile belonged to Anita Savre. A case was registered against Anita in the Waluj police station. PSI Shamkant Patil is further investigating the case.