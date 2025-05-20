Woman dies after fainting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 38-year-old woman, Asha Anil Bhagat from Ghanegaon in Waluj, fell unconscious at home and died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday.

According to details, Asha Bhagat suddenly fell unconscious around 1.30 pm today. Her husband, Anil Bhagat, immediately admitted her to the casualty department of the GMCH.

However, the medical officers declared her dead at 2.30 pm after examination. A case of accidental death was registered. The further investigation is underway.