Woman dies in accident on Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman was killed while her friend was injured when a speeding car hit them near Sinchan Bhavan while crossing Jalna Road for ‘Aadhar Card’ updation.

The accident took place on Monday morning while the woman succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

According to details Rabiya Daud Shaikh (87, Indiranagar, Garkheda) and

Salimabi Majed Shaikh (76) were friends. They left home Monday morning to update their ‘Aadhar Card details at ‘Aadhar Centre, near Sinchan Bhavan.

The aged women got down in front of Sinchan Bhavan and were crossing the road. A speeding car hit them. They were thrown away because of the dash.

Pedestrians rushed them to a hospital. But, Rabiya succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Salimabi sustained serious injuries. A case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station against the car driver. Amaldar B R Nalawade is on the case.