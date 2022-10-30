Woman fed up with harassment from mafia, attempts to end life

According to detail, the woman, Suman Ranganathrao Dhongde (Galli no 2, Vishrantinagar, Garkheda Parisar) was living alone at home as her husband and son died. The land mafia has been harassing her for the past two years to grab her house.

She lodged complaints with Pundliknagar Police Station against the goons, but, this only increase her harassment as no action was taken against them.

The land mafia used to write their names, hoist flags and damage close-circuit TV cameras (CCTV). The residents of the area made a public complaint on November 23, 2021. Despite this, the harassment continued. Two goons came to her house on October 1 and threatened her with dire consequences. Her house was set on fire on October 20. The big losses were avoided because of the alertness of the woman.

Fed up with constant harassment, she attempted to commit suicide on Saturday by consuming sleeping pills. She was admitted to a private hospital initially. But, she was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Sumanbai had submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on October 20 seeking freedom from the harassment of goons after an attempt made to burn her house. The memorandum has the names and addresses of seven goons.

The daughter of the woman said that her mother decided to end her life as notice of her complaint was not taken.