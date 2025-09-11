Woman files false claim as wife, fraudulently collects insurance with interest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the accidental death of a man in the Kannad taluka, Ranjana Dhansu Pithe (35) has been booked by Vedantnagar police for fraudulently claiming to be his wife and collecting the insurance amount along with interest.

The complaint was filed by the deceased’s actual wife, Sangita Pawar (40). According to her complaint, the accused Ranjana was not married to the deceased. The husband had died in an accident in 2011. After his death, Ranjana falsely claimed in court that she was his wife. Without any legal right, she submitted a false statement and filed a claim in court with Chola Mandal M.S. General Insurance Company, obtaining Rs 6.95 lakh along with 9% interest. Sangita alleged that Ranjana misrepresented herself as the widow of her husband Sunil to fraudulently acquire the insurance amount. Based on her complaint to Police Inspector Pravina Yadav, an FIR was registered against Ranjana.