Woman found dead in well after leaving home at dawn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The body of Ranjana Vishnu Gawli (55, Bhavsinghpura) was found in a well in the Nisarg Colony after she suddenly left her home early in the morning. The incident came to light around 8 am on Thursday.

According to information provided by Chhawani police, Ranjana, who lived with her family in Bhavsangpura, had been unwell for the past few days. On Thursday morning, while other family members were asleep, Ranjana stepped out of the house alone. When she did not return, her son began searching for her. Around 8 am, she was found floating in a well in the Lal Mati area. Upon receiving information about the incident, Fire officer Vijay Rathod and Vaibhav Bakde, along with their team, recovered her body. Ranjana is survived by her son, two daughters, and her retired husband. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

