Woman gang raped in Shendra

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Three persons gang raped a woman in a lodge in Shendra area on November 2 night. A case has been registered against five persons with Chikalthana police station. All the accused are from Beed district and are at large. The police have launched a massive manhunt for them, said PI Devidas Gaat.

A 27-year-old woman works as a housemaid. He was taken to Atharva Hotel and Lodging, Boarding on November 2 midnight. Three persons raped her at the lodged. The accused included Syed Raju Syed Gulam (Manjarsuba, Beed), Awaz and one unknown person. Two persons Tyab and one more helped them in this crime.

The victim after fleeing from the scene rushed to Chikalthana police station next day morning and informed PI Gaat about the incident. Sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, PI Gaat, investigation officer A C Kumbhar and others rushed and inspected the spot. The accused had fled until then. A team has been established to search them.