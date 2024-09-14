Woman gets bail in husband’s murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Justice S G Mehre from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court granted bail to a female accused in a murder case of her physically challenged husband over the argument that the complaint was registered ten days after the incident.

The incident took place at Bhavarkhed in Dharangaon tehsil of Jalgaon district.

As per the complaint, the accused Jyoti took her husband Prakash Yadav Suryavanshi to a farm on the pretext of going to a Munjoba Mandir for darshan. The couple had arguments while going to Mandir. It is alleged that Jyoti pushed Prakash into a well.

Arjun Shivaji Suryavanshi, the paternal uncle of the deceased lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered with Dharangaon Police Station on the basis of his complaint.

Adv Bhushan Mahajan appeared for the accused. He argued that the complaint was lodged ten days after the incident with the evil intention.