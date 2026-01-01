Woman killed in high-speed car crash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 55-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car at the Chikalthana industrial area on Friday around 11 am. The deceased has been identified as Suman Tekale (55), a resident of Ashoknagar, Masanatpur.

The accused driver, Ayush Agrawal (23) of Uttaranagari, was arrested by MIDC Cidco police, who also seized the car. Suman worked as a cleaner at the State Bank of India’s industrial branch opposite the Brandy Company. She had stepped out of the bank at around 11 am when Agrawal, driving at high speed from Uttaranagari towards Dhoot Hospital, hit her. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene, detained the driver, and seized the vehicle. Agrawal is a third-year BBA student. Suman lived in Masanatpur with her three sisters. A case was registered based on a complaint by her nephew Rohit Mhaske, said assistant police inspector Kailas Lahane. Police inspector Geeta Bagwade confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is underway.