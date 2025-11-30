Woman molested while working at home; case filed under Atrocities Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old domestic worker was sexually molested from behind while washing dishes at Sai Shilp Apartment in Pratapanagar on November 28. She shouted and managed to escape. When her husband confronted the accused, he was assaulted and verbally abused with casteist slurs.

Police identified the accused as Satish Lohia (56), a resident of the same apartment. The victim, from Hingoli district, regularly works in different homes within the building. Lohia reportedly harassed her before and warned others not to give her work, but she continued working. On November 28, around 3.30 pm, the victim went to work at Lohia’s house. While she was washing dishes in the kitchen, Lohia came from behind, touched her inappropriately, and threatened her, saying, “Don’t shout, stay quiet.” The victim screamed loudly, struggled with him, and managed to escape. Many residents of the building had gathered during the commotion. The victim then informed her husband. When he confronted Lohia, the accused assaulted him in front of the residents, according to the complaint.

Casteist threat issued

The accused also verbally abused the victim and her husband, saying, “You belong to a lower caste, go wherever you want; no one can challenge me.” Following this, the victim rushed to Usmanpura police station and filed a complaint. The investigation is being conducted by assistant police inspector Manish Kalyankar.