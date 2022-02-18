Woman relieved of Rs 1.75 lakh under aegis of settling family dispute

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

Osmanpura police have arrested two persons on the charge of duping a woman and tactfully stole away her five tolas of ornaments of valuing Rs 1.75 lakh. The police inspector Geeta Bagwade has said that the court has awarded eight days

of police custody remand (PCR) to the accused couple - Abid Rasheed and Nagina Khan (Ghaziabad, Delhi).

According to complainant Shakera Wazir Shaikh (32, Narayanpur-Waluj) was in Shahgunj for some purchasing on February 5. She spotted one advertisement printed on pamphlets pasted at different corners in the vicinity. The advertisement claimed to settle disputes between husband and wife. Shakera then contacted on phone and it was received by Nagina, who then inquired about the reason to contact and family details. Later on, Shakera was told to come along with her ornaments to perform necessary rituals. Nagina told her to come to Shop No. 2 in the complex situated opposite Jama Masjid in Osmanpura. Shakera reached the prescribed place on February 6. The lady obtained all her family and personal details. Later on, to start the rituals, she spread one handkerchief on the ground and told Shakera to keep her ornaments on it. The victim placed her ganthan, necklace and earrings. Later on, the accused tied a knot to the kerchief. In the meantime, she managed to replace the tied handkerchief (containing ornaments) with another one. Shakera was unaware of the missing ornaments. Nagina after some time placed some rice and a bunch of thread on the tied handkerchief and hand it over to Shakera saying to untie it on next day morning. The victim was shocked at the opening of the kerchief the next day morning. There was one wheat flour dough tied in it and her ornaments were missing. Shakera realised of being cheated. She then immediately contacted the Osmanpura police station and lodged the complaint.

It is learnt that the duo after duping Shakera fled away to Ghaziabad the same day (on February 6). Meanwhile, the investigation officer Bagwade came to know that the duo has arrived in the city again. Hence the police team comprising PSI Vijay Gaikwad, Yogesh Gupta, Harishchandra Lande Patil, Sandeep Dharme, Ashraf Syed and Satish Jadhav lay a trap and arrested them on Friday night.