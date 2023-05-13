Woman steals gold bangle valuing Rs 97K from jewellery shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Osmanpura police have registered an offence against a woman customer on the charge of stealing a gold bangle of valuing Rs 97,000 from a jewellery shop near Osmanpura Circle on May 11 evening.

Police said, “According to the complaint lodged by the salesman of Jadgaonwala Jewellers (Osmanpura) Mahaveer Gomte, the woman in a veil stepped into the shop on Thursday at 4 pm. She asked to show gold bangles. Gomte kept a few trays having bangles of different designs in front of her. However, she insisted on showing more variety of bangles. While Gomte was busy getting newly designed bangles to show her, the lady managed to steal a bangle of Rs 97,000 from the tray. The woman after some time left the shop without buying anything. The salesman realised the theft after she left the shop. Hence, he lodged the complaint with the Osmanpura police station. Further investigation is on.