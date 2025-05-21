Woman strangled to death over suspicion of character

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old woman was strangled to death at Mohandri Shivara in Kannad tehsil of the district on Wednesday morning over suspicion of her character.

The deceased has been identified as Pinkabai Sanjay Deole (Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh). The police arrested the accused husband, Sanjay Mahikal Deole.

Sanjay and Pinkabai, a couple from Borgaon in Khandwa district of MP, were working in the farm of Achyutrao Jadhav in Mohandri Shivara. They lived in a thatched shed at the farm.

Sanjay saw a mobile phone with Pinkabai on Tuesday night and asked about who gave her the phone.

As Pinkabai did not give any answer, he threw the mobile into the earthen stove (Chullah) in anger. This angered her and led to a fierce fight between the husband and wife. Sanjay beat his wife with a stick and strangled her. She died on the spot. The accused husband fell asleep in the house.

Farmer Achyutrao Jadhav received a call informing him of the couple's dispute the next morning. When he went to the field, he found Pinkabai unconscious. He then brought Pinkabai to the rural hospital in Pishore with the help of the accused Sanjay Deole and some others.

The doctors of the hospital examined her and declared her dead. During the post-mortem examination and in the Panchnama of Police constables Kiran Gande and V S Bhotkar, wounds of beating were seen on Pinkabai's body. When they questioned Sanjay Deole, he initially gave vague answers. Later, when the police interrogated him thoroughly, it became clear that he had killed Pinkabai by beating her brutally with a stick and strangling her. Police took Sanjay into custody. A case of murder was registered against Sanjay on the complaint of Achyutrao Jadhav. PSI Satyajit Fartade is on the case.

Box

Body sent to MP

Meanwhile, after post-mortem examination at the rural hospital in Pishore, the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased. It was sent to her native place in MP for the last rites. Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad and Police officer Shivaji Nagve visited the spot.