Woman weighing 155 kg undergoes Caesarean delivery in GMCH

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

A pregnant woman weighing 155 kg was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). There was no operating table, no trolley and large gown for the patient. Moreover, the woman was in a complicated condition. But accepting the challenge, doctors at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology managed to make the complicated caesarean delivery a success recently. Both the mother and the baby are safe.

In particular, only six women with BMI of 66 have undergone such surgeries worldwide, and now the seventh surgery was performed at GMCH, said Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics. The 27-year-old woman belongs to Misarwadi area. She was being treated under the supervision of Dr Vijay Kalyankar. She weighed 155 kg and had high blood pressure and diabetes. In addition, the first delivery was also a caesarean section. But then she gained more weight. This posed a challenge to the doctors. However, the doctors were able to perform the surgery safely despite all dangers.

The surgery was performed by Dr Gadappa. He was assisted by Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Prashant Bhingare, Dr Anurag Sonawane and Dr Rupali Gaikwad. They were assisted by anesthesiologist Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar, Dr Suchita Joshi, Dr Prashant Pachore and Dr Syed Anisa. Resident doctors including Dr Amita Kakade, Dr Pratiksha Kandalkar, Dr Chetali Pandava, Dr Aishwarya M, Dr Harshita S, Dr Diti Anand, Dr Apoorva Khatokar, Dr Dhanashree Patil, Dr Aishwarya Chandwad and nursing staff assisted the doctors.

Two operation tables joined

Preparations were made in the maternity ward a month ago. Two trolleys, two operation tables were attached to each other. Two beds were joined in the ward to accommodate the woman after delivery.