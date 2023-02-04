Woman’s chain snatched

Aurangabad

A thief snatched a gold chain of a woman going to the weekly market on old Manjri road in Gangapur on Saturday afternoon.

Complainant Pratibha Patil and her friends were going to the weekly market in Gangapur on Saturday at around 1 pm. A thief came on a motorcycle and snatched the gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from her neck. She shouted for help, but the thief fled until then. A case has been registered with Gangapur police station.