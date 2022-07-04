Woman’s decayed body found in Bidkin

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 4:

A decayed body of a woman was found at Savatanagar in Bidkin area on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Radha Ashok Bhagure (38). Radha has a son and a daughter but her husband is at large.

Radha’s brother and one of his friend had come to her house in Bidkin from Gevrai Barshi to meet her. However, there was lock on the door. However, the house was stinking. When the door was opened, her body was found in a decayed condition. Bhagure family was living in Bidkin for around eight years in a rented house and used run a cottage business.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Bidkin police station. Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul visited and inspected the spot. PSI Manish Jadhav is further investigating the case.