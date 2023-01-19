Women duped of 9 tolas of gold jewellery

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A woman showcasing her impoverished condition duped two women of 9.5 tolas of gold. A case has been registered against the accused with the Harsul police station. The accused woman has been identified as Ratnabai Khandagale (Chetnanagar, Harsul).

According to the complaint lodged by Laxmibai Sotam (Chetnanagar, Harsul), on October 23, 2022, Ratnabai came to her and told her that she was in grave need of money. She asked her to give her jewelry which she will mortgage with a goldsmith and will receive money. She assured her that she will return the jewellery later on. Hence, Laxmibai gave her gold jewellery weighing 57 grams. However, she did not return the jewellry.

During the same period, Ratnabai took 4 tolas of gold jewellery from Leelabai Wahule, a resident of the same area, but did not return it. Based on the complaint lodged by Laxmibai, a case of cheating two women of 9 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.61 lakh has been registered against the accused. PSI Punam Patil is further investigating the case.