Women entrepreneurs overwhelmed by praises

Aurangabad, April 9:

Jain Alert Group has organised a two-day 'Jain Expo' as a part of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav at Mahavir Bhavan Kumbahrwada to promote the products manufactured by women entrepreneurs of Sakal Jain Samaj on April 9 and 10. They were overwhelmed by the praises received for the samaj for various products.

The Expo was inaugurated by the president of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda. Executive president Subhash Zambad, treasurer G M Bothra, former corporator Prashant Desarda, Vardhaman Stanakvasi Shravak Sangh president Zumbarlal Pagariya, Mithalal Kankriya, Lalit Patni, Sudhir Sahuji, Sunil Raka, D B Kasliwal, Ashok Ajmera, president of Mahotsav Committee Nilesh Savalkar, general secretary Kavita Ajmera, Mangala Parakh, Madhu Jain, Meena Papdiwal and others were present.

More than 70 entrepreneurs exhibited their products including Khakra, Papad, Kurdai, chocolate, ice cream, cake, jwellery, dress material, Puja articles, cold drinks and others. Women entrepreneurs were informed about the marketing and sale of the products.

The expo received an excellent response from the customers on the first day. The manufacturers were overwhelmed with the praises received from the samaj.

Jain Alert Group's Nilesh Jain, Ajit Jain, Prakash Kotecha, Dimple Pagariya, Sonal Mehta, Priya Chordiya, Sangeeta Sancheti, Smita Sancheti, Pratibha Sawalkar and others are taking efforts for the success of the event. The expo will conclude on Sunday.