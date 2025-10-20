Women participate in ‘Masjid Parichay’ prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH)'s Times Colony branch conducted a 'Masjid Parichay' programme at Ayesha Masjid here on Sunday.

It is noteworthy that men and women of all castes and religions were present at this time.

While presiding over this program, which was organised with the aim of clearing the misconceptions of non-Muslim brothers about mosques and maintaining communal harmony, Wajid Qadri (Secretary, JIH Masjid Parichay Department) elaborated on the importance of equality in prayers.

He recited lines from a poem on occasion that, 'Ekhi Saf Mein Khade Ho Gaye Mahmood O Ayaz, Na Koi Banda Raha, Na Koi Banda Nawaaz' (meaning, the king and slave stood in the same row).

In his introductory remarks, Naushad Usman, the Call Executive of the Islamic Information Centre, introduced a toll-free number that clears all the misconceptions related to mosques and Islam.

At the beginning, Hafiz Arif recited the Quran.

During the event, when it was time for evening prayer, the Muslim brothers offered prayers. The non-Muslim brothers sat and observed the prayers. Dr Amin Ahmed conducted the proceedings of the programme. Times Colony branch president Fahim Malik proposed a vote of thanks.