Women stealing Rs 2L jewellery from shop arrested

Aurangabad, May 29:

Two women after stealing jewellery worth Rs 2L captured in the CCTV cameras while changing the auto-rickshaws on several occasions. The crime branch police after the investigation arrested the accused women and seized four tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from them, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.The accused have been identified as Bushra Parveen Abdul Gaffur Khan alias Bushra Parveen Shaikh Naeem (35, Green Valley, Roza Baug) and Munni Begum Hussain Khan (30, Sanjaynagar).

Two gold bangles were stolen from a jewellery shop at Reliance Mall recently. Two suspected women were captured in the CCTV cameras. Crime branch API Manoj Shinde and his team checked CCTV footages of 224 cameras installed in the city and 75 private CCTV cameras.

The accused were found changing auto-rickshaws on six occasion while going home. It was also seen that they wore Burkha behind Poddar School in the parking of a building. API shinde, on the basis of the description of the accused received from CCTV footage and with the help of the auto-rickshaw drivers traced the women.

On Saturday, the police received the information that Bushra was at home, conducted the raid and arrested her. She confessed that she stole the jewellery with the help of her accomplice Munni. The police seized the melted the jewellery from a goldsmith worth Rs 1.3 lakh and the cloths used while committing crime. Later, the police arrested Munni and seized the melted gold worth Rs 63,440 from her.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Manoj Shinde, PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair, ASI Satish Jadhav, Ramesh Gaikwad, constables Dattatray Gadhekar, Rajendra Solunke, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Ghule, Ravindra Kharat, Kakasaheb Adhane, Nitin Deshmukh, Sanjeevani Shinde, Prajakta Waghmare, Priti Elag, Geet Dhakne, Mohini Chincholkar and Hira Chincholkar.