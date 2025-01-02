Women thieves steal 3.6 tola necklace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bold and swift robbery, a group of women made off with a 3.6 tola gold necklace from a jewellery store in the City Chowk area on Tuesday.

The theft occurred at around 11 am, when the women, posing as customers, executed their plan with impressive skill. The jewellery store, Mahavir Alankar, owned by 43-year-old Anandkumar Sancheti, was the scene of the crime. Sancheti, who was working in the store at the time, was approached by four women with their faces covered, who pretended to be interested in buying jewellery. The staff began showing them different pieces, but while Mahesh Mandve, an employee, was distracted by the women’s conversation, one of them discreetly snatched the 3.6 tola gold necklace. The thieves then abruptly declined to make a purchase and left the store. It wasn’t until an inventory check that the theft was discovered. A case has been registered at the City Chowk Police Station and PSI Ajit Dagadkhair is leading the investigation into the crime. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the culprits behind this well-executed theft.