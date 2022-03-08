Women’s day celebrated at Rajabazar Jain temple

Aurangabad, March 8:

Women’s day was celebrated at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple with enthusiasm on March 8. The women performed Panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath. The women wore saffron and yellow saris and celebrated Women's Day by chanting the praises of Lord Shantinath. Panchayat president Lalit Patni. Mahila Mandal president Nita Thole, Manisha Patni, Sunita Kasliwal, Sangita Gangwal, Josna Pahade and others were present. The programmes concluded with Maha Aarti in the evening.