Women’s pc should be increased in HE: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

“The contribution and role of women in the country’s development are very important. They are performing in different fields. Yet, increasing their percentage in higher education is a challenge. There is a need to include them more and more in employment and self-employment,” asserted Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of an international conference organised jointly by Tarabai Shinde Study Centre, Department of English (Bamu), Federal University-Nigeria, Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Language and Literature Journal of England, Practical Studies Journal (England) and Tunisian Association for International Cultural Exchange on Wednesday.

Study Centre director Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan welcomed the dignitaries.

Dr A G Khan, dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble along with co-coordinator Ashwini More, Dr Nirmala Jadhav and Savita Bahirat were present.