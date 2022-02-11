Work of bringing ZP departments in one place put on hold

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) members had demanded to bring the scattered departments of ZP under one roof or shift the departments to rented buildings. Sources said that the issue is being put on hold as the cost of implementation of the decision could not be ascertained.

The education, social welfare, Panchayat, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and health departments were moved to various areas after approval was granted to construct a new ZP building. The ZP headquarters currently has only the offices of ZP president, chief executive officer, deputy CEO, vice president, subject committee chairmen and the offices of construction department, finance and administration department. Meanwhile, in a surprise visit, the ZP president Meena Shelke had noticed that officials and employees in the relocated departments remain absent from work and leave early. As a result, citizens, especially from rural areas, have to suffer. With this in mind, the members demanded to bring all the offices under one roof. The issue was discussed at a general body meeting held on January 7. CEO Nilesh Gatne had put forward the possible cost of relocating the scattered offices under one roof or renting a building. However, the issue was then put on hold as there was no arrangement of funds.