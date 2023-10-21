Worker crushed under a wall in the company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old worker died after a wall fell on him in the company in the Waluj industrial area on Saturday afternoon. The name of the deceased is Akash Laxman Shinde (Tisgaon).

According to police, the work of breaking the wall with the help of a breaker is going on in the company Omkar (Plot No. F-94) in Waluj. The breaker caused the wall to crack and fell on Akash, who was working nearby. Akash was seriously injured. He was taken to the government hospital by Bhaskar Shinde and Suresh Shinde. However, doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death was registered in MIDC Waluj police station.