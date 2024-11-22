Worker dies after being hit by a truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding truck struck a worker crossing the road, leading to his death. This accident occurred on Thursday in the Waluj industrial area at 7 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Suryabhan Sapkal (Sillod), currently residing in Waluj. A case has been registered against the truck driver at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. The accident occurred when Sapkal was crossing the road at Kamgar Chowk. He was hit by a speeding Eicher truck (MH 20 DE 6005) heading from Pandharpur towards Waluj. Sapkal sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the GMCH hospital by local residents, where he was declared dead upon examination by doctors. Following a complaint by Sapkal's wife, Renuka Sapkal, a case has been registered against the truck driver, Santosh Kardile, at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.