Worker dies in explosion while welding inside Ethanol tanker

Chhartapati Sambhajingar

A worker died in an explosion while welding inside an ethanol tanker that had developed a leakage.

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Kuber (32, Gevrai Kuber, Karmad). The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday at Super Engineering Fabrication Workshop, located behind Herman Company, Plot No. 68, Shendra MIDC. Large tankers are used in Shendra MIDC for transporting ethanol. One such tanker (MH 20 GC 3288) was brought to the workshop for welding after leakage was detected. While Kuber was welding from inside the tanker, a sudden explosion took place, killing him on the spot.Rescue workers cut open the tanker to pull him out and rushed him to the government hospital in Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared him dead. Kuber, a small farmer, supported his family by farming and working in welding workshops. He is survived by his mother, elder brother, and sister. The incident has been registered at Karmad police station. Under the guidance of police inspector Samratsing Rajput, Beat Jamadar Rahul Pagare is conducting further investigation.