Worker loses eye while working in company

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

A case was registered against three persons including a contractor by a worker after he damaged his and lost his sight while working in the company.

According to police, Shahnur Yunus Pathan (35, Sajapur) is a contractual employee in Durovalve company. On September 30, Shahnur was working on a winding wire, when he sustained severe injury to his right eye and fell unconscious. He was then admitted to a private hospital. Contractor Vijay Gangawane shifted him to another hospital in the city. The doctors informed Shahnur that his eye was permanently damaged and he will not have any sight. Shahur then registered a case against Gangawane. Pravin Gappe and another person.