Worker stabs company owner

Aurangabad, May 5:

A worker stabbed a company owner demanding the remaining salary for the work. The incident occurred on May 3 near Dargavali Masjid in Naregaon area during midnight. The suspect has been identified as Shaikh Aleem Shaikh Riyaz (24, Bilal Colony, Jintur, Parbhani). The company has been seriously injured in the attack.

Sheikh Aleem works in the company of Sheikh Arbaaz Sheikh Hussein, who was in the business of animal feed. Aleem contacted Arbaaz on his mobile and asked him to come and pick Naregaon. When Arbaaz arrived on the spot, he started arguing with him demanding the remaining salary. Arbaaz told Aleem that he had paid all the money. However, Aleem suddenly attacked Arbaaz, leaving him seriously injured. A case has been registered in the Cidco MIDC police station and PSI Pratima Abuj is further investigating the case.