Workers to march on CSMC on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rashtriya Shramik Aaghadi will organise a morcha at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday at 10 am to press various demands of the contractual workers in the corporation.

Briefing the press, the president of the Aaghadi Yashwant Bhosale said, CSMC and the private contractors are financially crushing around 4,000 contractual employees of the corporation. They are not getting the salaries as per the minimum wages Act. They are not included in the permanent services after they completed the contractual tenures. They have not received their salaries for the past three to four months. They have not received the bonus as per the rules. No facilities and safety equipment are provided to the workers. Three workers died while cleaning a manhole, a few days back. Hence, a morcha has been organised from Bhadkal Gate to CSMC on Tuesday and a memorandum of demands will be presented to the municipal commissioner.

Several cases are sub-judice against the corporation and the contractors. Still, no action has been taken by the administration. If the demands are not met by June 30, the Aaghadi will approach the Bombay High Court, Bhosale said.

Contractual workers and activists were present during the press meet.