Workshop on Yoga Protocol draws good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A five-day workshop on ‘Yoga Protocol’ organised jointly by the Sports, Yoga, Physical Education and National Service Scheme (NSS) Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) drew a good response from the university staffers.

\Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the workshop on Monday while Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, management council member and president of Yoga Association Dr Gajanan Sanap, National Service Scheme director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and others were present. A total of 220 Bamu staff members participated in the workshop.

District Yoga Sanghatna Suresh Mirkar trained all the teachers on the yoga protocol given by the Ayush Ministry of the Central Government. Interdisciplinary dean Dr Vaishali Khaparde started today’s sessions on yoga-pranyam. Senator Anand Wagh, Yoga teacher Smita Murke and Suvarna Kulkarni trained the participants on yoga which is useful for diabetes patients.

Dr Masood Hasmi conducted the proceedings of the programme while Abhijitsinha Dikkat proposed a vote of thanks. Yoga Pandit Mahesh Purnapatre and Ramesh Dakle will guide the participants at 6 am, on June 19.