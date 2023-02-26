World representatives appeal city women to change world

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The women representatives of 19 countries came to the city for G-20 conference interacted with local women and appealed to them to participate in the process to change the world.

The representatives attended a programme ‘Janbhagidari’ organised at Rukhmini Hall in the MGM University campus on Sunday. District guardian Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, W - 20 chairperson Sandhya Purecha, coordinator Dharitri Patnayak and the representatives were present on the dais. More than 1,000 women from the district attended the programme.

Initially, MAHAGAMI artists performed cultural programmes and MGM registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar welcomed the guests.

Dr Sandhya Puracha made an introductory speech and elaborated the importance of W-20. She said, this organisation is working for the past few years for enhancing the status of women.

The leader of the foreign guests' delegation Dr Farahdibha Tenarilemba said that India has consistently participated in the programme implemented by Indonesia. She said that W-20 has a positive impact on more than Nine Lakh Crore women across the world. India will continue to lead the developing countries in the country.

Russian representative Elena Myakotinikova informed us about the impact of climatic change and the need to tackle it. South Korean Angela Ju-Hyun Kang said that she is very impressed with the religious aspect of India and its vivid diversity.

Japan’s representative Satoko Kono stresses the importance of women's entrepreneurship and economic freedom.

In the question-answer session, the representatives interacted with the local women and tried to understand their problems. Principal Dr Rekha Shelke raised the issue of public toilets for women in Aurangabad. Dr Kanan Yelikar pointed out the issue of blood cancer in women. Issues of child marriage and sexual assault on women were also discussed.

What is W-20

Women - 20 (W-20) is a part of G-20 summit. This organisation was established in 2015 and it is a group of 20 developing countries. It caters to the problems of women, their contribution to various fields, and their development.