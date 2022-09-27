World Tourism Day celebration by India Tourism

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Indiatourism Aurangabad today organised various programmes to mark World Tourism Day and the iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration.

The celebration was organised in Reliance Mall at Garkheda and it will be held from September 27 to October 2. The inaugural function was held in the afternoon (at 1 pm). The tourist guides, faculty from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MGM University), faculty of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality (Deogiri College) along with their respective students attend the celebration. Apart from branding Incredible India, the office also highlighted the union Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to promote domestic tourism under the Dekho Apna Desh scheme.

A painting competition participated by Fine Art students was also organised as part of the celebration. The winners of the competition were presented with prizes and certificates.

At the outset, the Indiatourism Aurangabad accorded a traditional welcome to the tourists including a group from Spain, arriving at the Chikalthana Airport by Air India’s Delhi-Aurangabad flight today in the morning. A rangoli highlighting the theme of World Tourism Day - Rethinking Tourism - was also designed in the airport’s arrival hall to mark the day.

The Indiatourism Aurangabad team comprising the incharge assistant director Snehal Patil, Manish Tadvi, Abhinav Verma and others took hard efforts for the success of the programmes.