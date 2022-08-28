Writers should be ready to suffer consequences

Senior critic Sudhir Rasal, Sanskar Bharati Sahitya Sammelan

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Presently, caste and religion sentiments have intensified in the country. Constantly a book is banned or there is a movement against the writers. But writers do not oppose this type of incidents in Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya sammelan or elsewhere, said senior critic Dr Sudhir Rasal. He also advised that if freedom of expression is to be maintained, writers should write what they feel, express themselves and be prepared to suffer the consequences.

He was speaking at the Sanskar Bharati's one-day literature conference of Devagiri province (Prant) held at Marathwada Mahsul Prabodhini auditorium on Sunday. Speaking further, Dr Rasal said that Sanskar Bharti is working to create a class of fearless artists, writers and intellectuals in the country.

Senior writers were felicitated on this occasion. Various seminars and workshops were held throughout the day. Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Pramod Yeole, conference president Bharat Lolge, Dr Mangala Vaishnav, Dr Prabhakar Dev and literary Baba Bhand were present on the occasion.