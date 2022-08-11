X graders felicitation ceremony at Boon

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Felicitation ceremony of X Graders was organised in Boon English School, recently. Naveed-us-Saher, in-charge principal of Marathwada College of Education, Dr Rafique Zakariya Campus-I, was the chief guest. The programme started by Talha Tabish (XA) with recitation of the verses of the holy Quran. Trustee Syed Naser Ali Mohammed was the guest of honour. Muslehuddin Quazi and Qamar Shaheen welcomed the guests. X graders who scored 90% and above in SSC Exam 2022 were honored with mementoes. Adina Kaif secured 96% and topped the batch. Students and parents appreciated the hard work by the school. Naveed-us-Saher urged the students to read books and avoid unnecessary use of Smartphones. Abrar ul Haq presented Dua. The school incharge, headmaster, supervisors and teachers wished the successful students.