X-ray machines get crowded at airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Owing to the heavy rush during the morning hours, the passengers have to wait to check their electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones, belts, and other metal objects at the Chikalthana airport here. Currently, these objects are scanned through two X-ray machines but there has been a demand from the passengers to also begin checking at the third X-ray machine, which is ready for operation.

Three flights – two Mumbai and one New Delhi flight- are operated in the morning hours after every ten minutes - at 6.10 am, 6.20 am and 6.30 am. As a result, the two X-ray machine points where the bags and gadgets of the outgoing passengers are scanned get crowded leading to delays. The passengers will not suffer inconvenience if the third ready X-ray machine is also operated, it is being felt.