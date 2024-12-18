Y B Chavan College bags 9 medals in Avishkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy bagged 9 medals (4 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals) in a two-day Avishkar Research festival conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently.

A total of 17 research student participants from the College performed outstandingly in various categories in Pure Science, Medicine and Pharmacy and Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Chairman of MAET Farhat Jamal and Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated the guides Dr S R Lahoti, Dr Mirza Shahid Baig, Dr Khan Dureshahwar and Dr Barrawaz Aateka for their outstanding performance. Avishkar co-ordinators Dr J N Sangshetti and others made special efforts for the research convention.